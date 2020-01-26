One Love Festival delights thousands

It’s been a stunning two days of sun and music for the thousands flocking to the One Love Festival this weekend.

The temperature soared as over 20,000 people descended on the Tauranga Domain for what is arguably one of the world’s largest reggae music events.

Day One on Saturday kicked off at noon with 13 bands taking to the stage including Ardijah, Katchafire, Nesian Mystik, Maisey Rika and Third World, and ending the evening was a special treat with Jamaica’s Sean Paul.

The stage display delighted the crowds with fireworks shooting out above the stage roof.

Multiple water bars were supplied around the park to help people stay hydrated in the heat.

After the event closed at 10pm, it was on to the One Love Afterparty down on the Strand at Cornerstone Bar & Eatery beginning at 11pm.

Attendees were encouraged to get back into the grounds early on Sunday to avoid queues and enjoy a second stunning afternoon and evening of bands.

Another 13 star-studded acts will play from noon through to the close of the festival, including Fiji, Sons of Zion, Mike Love, Israel Starr, Shaggy, Stan Walker and tonight’s finale with L.A.B.

The Afterparty at Cornerstone Bar & Eatery begins at 11pm tonight giving an opportunity to hang out with the One Love artists and enjoy live music.