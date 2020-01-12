What‘s on - beach hockey, music, cricket

Kia ora and welcome to Sunday. Kia noho taraiwa haumaru. Kia pai te one me te whanau.

Expect some morning cloud, followed by a generally fine day. Cloud will be returning in the evening, along with a chance of a shower, but before that enjoy the light winds and afternoon northerly breezes.

It’s a one-layer clothing day with an expected high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 13 degrees. Sunset is at 8.40pm.

The current UV level is low, but sun protection is required all day today even if it’s cloudy, until 5.30pm. Cloudy days mask the UV risk.

Are you freedom camping? Click here for information on where you can find a camping ground.

What’s on today?

Come along and support the Dream 11 Super Smash double-header at Bay Oval today, with all gate proceeds being donated to the Australian bushfire relief effort. Magicians v Kings, with match starting at 12.40pm.

Save our Wai are hosting a Mount Maunganui beach clean-up today from 9.30am – 1pm based at Mount Drury. Volunteers are needed to help with the clean-up which will include the beach accesses and roadside between Papamoa Domain and Moturiki. More here

The Craigs Investment Partners NZ Beach Hockey Championships is back for the eighth straight year on the Mount Maunganui Main Beach from 9am – 7pm. More here

Over 300 makes and models of cars will be on show today at the Coffee and Cars event at the Mount Sports Centre from 9am – 1pm.

Next to Coronation Park is the Pepi Toot train which will be out about today from 10am – 2pm, leaving from Salisbury Ave outside the Spongedrop Cafe. All aboard! Toot! Toot!

The Third Annual Mount Comedy Festival is featuring world class comedy over five nights. Come and see the best in the business. More here

The Papamoa Lions Club Market will be happening today from 8am – 12noon at the Gordon Spratt Reserve in Alice Lane. Come down and get fresh produce, food and bargains.

The Tauranga Gypsy Fair is on all weekend at the Memorial Park from 9am – 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Tauranga International Street Art Festival is on each day until January 15. Twenty murals will be painted in downtown Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Te Puke by international and local artists. This year the artists will share their talents by gifting inspired large scale artworks based on the Maori proverb: ‘Ahakoa he iti, he Pounamu - Although small, it is precious’. Artists from the United States, Ireland, UK, Greece, Italy and Australia have flown in for this community event and are painting alongside artists from around Aotearoa including five Tauranga artists. More here

At Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Ave, Marilyn Muirhead is holding an exhibition at The Incubator Creative Hub, with doors open today from 10am – 3pm.

Tauranga Art Gallery is open today from 10am – 4.30pm. Come along and view the current exhibitions - Kelcy Taratoa: Who am I?; Te Rangi Haupapa – a woven history; HOME: Mr G; and Insert Coin –Kereama Taepa.

At Tauranga City Library is an opportunity to view ‘Summers past and Christmas presents’, a compilation of amateur films from the archive collections. More information here

The Self-Righteous Brothers & Friends will be performing from 4pm – 7pm today at the Omokoroa Boat Club. Come along and hear Derek and Nigel play some blues, country and some revamped Kokomo tunes.

Mr Human Instinct Maurice Greer is returning to The Entertainers Club along with Sonic Delusion and Brown Dog & The Muttley, performing at the Tauranga Citizens Club from 5pm – 8pm. More here

Blues Brothers Musical: Auditions

Want to audition for the world premiere of the musical The Blues Brothers: First Contact? Auditions in January 2020. Head to https://www.taurangamusicaltheatre.co.nz/shows/thebluesbrothers/ for audition info.

Enjoy Travel, New Friends?

Friendship Force could be for you! We are home-hosted overseas & internally. Meet Sundays monthly. Ph Jonathan 572 2091, Barbara 574 5711, www.friendshipforce.org.nz

Golf Croquet

At Croquet Mt Maunganui, 45 Kawaka St; Tues, Thur, Sun; 9:15am for 9:30am start. Ph Nev 07 575 5121

Mah Jong Te Puke

Thursdays & Sundays 12:45-4pm. All players visitors & beginners welcome (free lessons). Te Puke Lyceum club rooms, 8 Palmer Pl. Ph 027 430 6383

Ninja Knits Hook Up

Social knitting group of mad yarn bombers, sultry stitchers & happy hookers. First Sunday of month, 9am-12pm, The Incubator, Historic Village. info@www.theincubator.co.nz. Ph 571 3232

Radio Controlled Model Yachts

Sundays & Thursdays 1:30-4pm. Pond behind 22 Montego Dr Papamoa. Sailing Electron radio controlled yachts for fun. Adult beginners welcome. Graham 572 5419

Tauranga Country Music Club

Meets 2nd Sunday of every month at the Senior Citizens Hall Norris St at 1pm. Members a plate please.

Tauranga Organ Keyboard Society

Meets 1:30pm at Carmel Country Estate Social Centre, 11 Hollister Lane, Ohauiti. Play or listen. Organ EL900 or Clavinova 405. Ph June 574 2204

Tauranga Underwater Hockey Club

Have a go at underwater hockey at Baywave at 5pm. No experience needed. Just come with your togs & we’ll provide the gear. https://www.sporty.co.nz/taurangauhc emailtuwh@gmail.com

The Sociables

A group of males & females in 30s/40s/50s age group that meet up to dine out or go for bushwalks etc. Ph 022 012 0376