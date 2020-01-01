What’s On: Cricket and carnival to celebrate 2020

Good morning SunLive readers, Happy New Year and welcome to 2020!

I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable night and is looking forward to accomplishing whatever you may set your mind to this year.

Looking at the weather for today, it’s going to be a hot one so make sure you Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap!

It’s going to be a fine day today, with light winds with some southwesterlies from the afternoon.

The high is going to be 28 degrees with a low of 15 degrees.

If you are looking for something to do this evening, the Mount Summer Carnival is on.

It has been providing family fun at the beach for more than 40 years and has favourites like dodgem cars, a ferris wheel, carnival games and so much more.

It’s free entry – you only have to pay for the rides and games you want to try. It is open today from 6pm until 10pm.

The Dream11 Super Smash is also on today at Bay Oval, there will also be a craft beer festival happening with a live band.

The cricket starts at 3.30pm with adults being $15 and children are $5.

Wednesday 1 January:

Alcoholics Anonymous

Open meeting every month 1st & 3rd Wednesday. Tauranga Central Baptist church 13th ave/Cameron Rd. All welcome. Ph 0800 229 6757

Blues Brothers Musical: Auditions

Want to audition for the world premiere of the musical The Blues Brothers: First Contact? Auditions in January 2020. Head to https://www.taurangamusicaltheatre.co.nz/shows/thebluesbrothers/ for audition info.

Citizens Advice Bureau Tauranga

Free confidential impartial information & advice. Don’t know? Ask Us! Phone or visit us at 38 Hamilton St, Tauranga. Mon-Fri 9am-5pm 07 578 1592 or 0800 367 222

Croquet

At Croquet Mt Maunganui, 45 Kawaka St; Mon, Wed, Sat; 9am for 9:30 start. Ph Jacqui 07 574 9232

Holiday Programmes

House of Science Tauranga holiday programmes. Robotics 13th-17th Jan, Science 20th-24th Jan. Book at https://houseofscience.nz/tauranga/shop/

Katikati Tramping Club

Waihi Beach/Orokawa/William Wright Falls, 8:30 start, easy, 4 hours. Ph Helen 07 985 1111 or 0274 750 556 Fri prior by 7:30pm

Mount Senior Citizens Association

Afternoon Indoor Bowls, Mount Seniors’ Hall 345 Maunganui Rd. Names in 12:45 pm, New members & beginners welcome. Ph Nancy 575 4675

Multicultural Morning Tea

Come have free cuppa with us & meet people from all over the world 10:30-12. Multicultural Office, 17th Ave Historic Village

Petanque

At Kulim Park. Come & join our social group. Tuition & boules available. 9:30am start. Bring a thermos & a chair.

SayGo Exercises

Excercises St Johns Church Hall Bureta 2-3pm except 1st Weds each month. Improve balance & overall wellbeing. Ph Alison 07 576 4536

Tai Chi Papamoa

New Beginner class 9:30am. Papamoa Library, Tohora Rm. All welcome. Great for health & aging. $5. Ph Steven 027 333 1315

Tai Chi Te Puke

Beginner Class. Te Puke Memorial Hall. Settlers Rm. 5.30pm. Great for after work mind body rejuv. All welcome. $5. Linda 027 948 6385