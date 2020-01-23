Double player of the month for BOP cricket

A dual player of the month award will be presented for the top December Bay of Plenty Cricket players.

The award is to be presented to a young women's player of untapped potential and a Baywide bowler who put on a championship winning performance - after the adjudicators were unable to split the two achievements.

Sarah Jane Stone, was the outstanding batter at the ND Secondary Schoolgirls tournament played at Fergusson Park, where the best young players from six Northern Districts Cricket minor associations vied for the ND title.

Sarah Jane's performance with the bat shone out like a beacon, throughout the three days of play, earning her the tournament trophy awarded for the most runs. Her 149 runs also included the tournaments highest score of 85 not out against Northland.

Sarah Jane plays Saturday cricket for the Papamoa Hinds girl’s side, who play in the Western Bay of Plenty secondary two competition. Such has been the success of the Hinds, that Sarah Jane, Tash Wakelin, Amelia Harvey, Elle Archer and Mya Clarke have all earned ND representative selection.

Mount Maunganui strike bowler Chris Atkinson, provided a Bay of Plenty Cricket outstanding championship performance, in the Bay of Plenty Cup Final on December 7, 2019. Mount Maunganui batted first in the title decider and set Greerton a gettable target of 201.

Atkinson destroyed the vaunted Greerton top order batting attack, taking a hat-trick in his four wicket haul, as the defending Bay of Plenty Cup titleholders were bowled out for 117. Chris dismissed Mike Worsnop for seven runs, before grabbing the highly prized wicket of ND batsman Brett Hampton for a duck, followed by Pip Thickpenny without scoring.

Chris Atkinson's hat-trick highlighted his prowess with the ball, which has seen the Mount pace bowler take 45 wickets for the Bay of Plenty senior representative team, in just 22 appearances.